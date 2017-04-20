Parties should respect SC verdict: AG Ausaf Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Thursday said that all political parties should respect the verdict of Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

He said that political parties should not make emotional statements regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, the Attorney General said that the Supreme Court was the highest judicial institution of the country and the civil society, media, and political parties must respect its decisions.