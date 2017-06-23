Participation of society pivotal in poverty alleviation process: President

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Friday said that participation of the society was of pivotal

importance in the process of alleviation of poverty apart from

the right policies at the state level.

He was addressing an Iftar dinner hosted for the non-

governmental organization “Akhuwat”, which works for the

alleviation of poverty, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, interest free loans were also given to

the women to start their own businesses. Executive Director of

“Akhuwat” Dr Amjad Saqib also addressed the ceremony.

The president said participation of all segments of the

society in efforts to eliminate poverty promoted brotherhood

and also raised the moral standards of the society, which

rendered salutary impacts on all disciplines of life.

The Pakistani society was very lucky in that respect that

its people had willingly taken part in the welfare work, but

still there was much work left to do, he added.

The president expressed his pleasure that the families,

which received assistance from “Akhuwat”, utilized the

financial assistance very honestly to stand on their own feet

and also tried to support others.

He also hoped that the families, which were starting a

new journey after getting assistance from the organization,

would forward the process of cooperation, compassion and

empathy by following these bright examples.

The president stated that the objective of the

establishment of Pakistan was to hold the hands of the weak,

bring them at par with the well-endowed segments of the

society and stop the highhandedness of the cruel so that the

society could be saved from chaos and anarchy.

Pakistan was moving step by step towards achieving those

goals, he said, adding that micro-financing from “Akhuwat” was

also part of the same process and millions of people from all

around the country had benefitted from it.

The president appreciated the fact that Dr Amjad Saqib

and his colleagues had set a new trend of accepting their own

responsibility by setting aside the stereotype that all had to

be done by the government.

He further said that the experiment of “Akhuwat” was

also part of the establishment and promotion of an egalitarian

economic system. It was the strength of that movement that now

federal and provincial governments were using its platform for

their services towards reduction of poverty, he added.

The president also praised the services of Dr Amjad

Saqib and “Akhuwat”, saying that their efforts would result in

poverty alleviation and would also strengthen the progressive

forces in the society.

On the occasion, three women, who established themselves

after receiving assistance from “Akhuwat”, also shared their

experiences with the audience.