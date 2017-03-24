Participation of friendly countries in parade shows confidence: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Minister of State for National

Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar says on Friday participation of

friendly countries in the parade shows confidence and cooperation

between countries.

Talking to Radio Pakistan she further said, March 23 was a

spacious day in the history of Pakistan and they would make progress

under the leadership of Prime Minister.

“We stand united against all internal and external enemies”,

she added.

Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted

to enhance relations with Central Asian States, neighboring and

regional countries.