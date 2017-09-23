Participants of PN Maritime moot visit PN installations

KARACHI, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Navy is conducting the

premier Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) on the theme `Secure

Seas- Prosperous Pakistan’ at the PN War College, Lahore.

Two weeks duration MARSEW, commenced on September 11 with an

aim to create maritime awareness, enlighten the participants on

vast maritime potential of Pakistan and its significance for

overall economic growth of the country, said a PN statement here on Saturday.

Stretched over two weeks, Maritime Security Workshop

comprised one week on-campus activities and one week visits of

Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, Creeks and

Coastal areas and other National Maritime Installations / Setups.

The second phase commenced on September 18. The participants

of the delegation included members of Senate, National Assembly,

Provinces, Media, Educationists and Bureaucrats.

In Karachi, the delegation visited Fleet Headquarters,

Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works

(KS&EW), HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi

Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC)

and Sindh Fisheries Department.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the delegation on the

emerging contemporary challenges in the region and Pakistan

Navy’s role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and

roles of various PN Commands.

The participants were briefed on the ship & submarine repair

capabilities and indigenization programmes of Pakistan Navy.

The delegation also boarded Pakistan Navy ships and

witnessed sea based exercises off Karachi Coast.

Later, a visit of forward bases of Pakistan Navy in Creeks

area was also arranged for the delegation where Commander Pak

Marines gave a detailed briefing on strategic and economic

importance of the area, prevailing challenges and roles of Pak

Marines.

Later, the delegation had a trip to the creeks area on PN

Hovercraft.

Upon arrival at coastal areas, the delegation undertook a

detailed visit of Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, where they were

briefed on various developmental projects of the Base.

The delegation was briefed on the nation building

initiatives along the Makran coast and PN efforts aimed at

socio-economic uplift of Baloch populace along the coastal belt.

During the visit of Cadet College Ormara, the delegation

members were apprised of the facilities being provided by

Pakistan Navy to the cadets and college’s planned developments so

as to make it a premier training institution on the Makran coast.

The members of delegation also visited to 100 bed Pakistan

Navy Hospital PNS Darman Jah and they were apprised that PN is

extending free medical facilities to the locals and coastal

community.

In the last leg of the visit, participants of Maritime

Security Workshop visited Gwadar Port.

The delegation was briefed about the importance of the port

for the CPEC project and the effective measures PN has taken for

the Maritime components of CPEC project including security of the

port and its seaward approaches.

The participants of the delegation expressed satisfaction

over PN’s operational preparedness, of CPEC and Gwadar port

projects and nation building efforts and highly lauded PN’s

strenuous efforts and initiatives for safeguarding the maritime

interests of Pakistan.

The delegation also visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and

was briefed on PN roles and tasks in safeguarding the sea

frontiers of Pakistan.

The two weeks Maritime Security Workshop will culminate at

Pakistan Navy War College on September 25, the PN statement

further pointed out.