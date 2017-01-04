Participants of National Security Course visit GHQ

RAWALPINDI, Jan 4 (APP): Allied officers and civilian participants of National Security Course 2017 of National Defence University (NDU) here on Wednesday visited General Headquarters.

The participants of the course were given detailed briefing on national security environment and role of Pakistan Army, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Later, Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen Bilal Akber had interactive session with the visiting participants of NDU course.