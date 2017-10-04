ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Leaders of parliamentary parties in the
National Assembly Wednesday agreed to amend the recently passed Election
Act 2017 to restore the nomination paper to its original form.
Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of parliamentary
leaders, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said an amendment to
the effect would be tabled in the house on Thursday and all the
parties had decided to pass it unanimously.
He said: “It is a clerical error and there is no big deal to
correct any wrong. The nomination paper will be restored to its
original form.”
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary leader Shah Mehmood
Qureshi said the National Assembly’s rules of business would
be relaxed for tabling the amendment in the house.
“It is a very sensitive issue, which should be resolved as soon
as possible,” he added.
He said they had also recommended the government to review clause
203 as well.
Representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the press conference,
Law Minister Zahid Hamid also confirmed that the oath would be restored to its original form.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(Fazl) leader Akram Durrani said that the
government had assured his party that not a single change would be made in
the nomination paper.
Parliamentary parties agree to restore nomination paper to original form: Ayaz
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Leaders of parliamentary parties in the