Parliamentary leaders hold discussion on military courts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Parliamentary leaders Tuesday held discussion on the military courts, recently ceased to function after completing their mandated term, which played a key role in trial of terrorists and awarding them punishments.

The parliamentary leaders’ maiden meeting on the military courts was presided over by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and attended among others by leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Akram Khan Durrani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Dr Farooq Sattar, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mazari, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah and Haji Shah Gi Gull Afradi.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq said it was an initial meeting of political parties and next meeting would be held on January 17 to deliberate on each and every aspect with regard to giving extension to military courts.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that government wanted to amend the constitution to give extension to military courts and he would put the government’s point of view before the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that opposition parties had asked to share performance report of military in the next meeting.

Qureshi said that government should also share the progress regarding implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP), performance of Anti-Terrorism Courts and security measures taken so far across the country for improving law and order.