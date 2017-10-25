Parliamentary friends of Pakistan formed in Australian Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The Parliamentary Friends of Pakistan has been established in the Australian Parliament. According to a message received from Canberra,

Hon. Ann Sudmalis MP is the Chair of the Group, whereas, Mr. Graham Perret MP is the Vice Chair. Other respectable members include Senator the Hon Penny Wong, Senator Murray Watts, Senator the Hon Stephen Parry, Senator Claire Moore, Senator Bridget McKenzie, Hon Linda Burney MP, The Hon Joel Fitzgibbon MP, Dr Mike Freelander MP, Mr Steve Georganas MP, Mr. Luke Gosling MP, Mr. Julian Hill MP, Mr. Peter Khali MP, Mr. David Littleproud MP, Ms Nola Marino MP, Ms Cathy McGowan AO, MP, Mr. Ted O’Brien MP, The Hon Brendan O’Connor MP, The Hon Stuart Robert MP, The Hon Tony Smith MP, Ms Maria Vamvakinou MP and Mr. Andrew Wallace MP

High Commissioner Naela Chohan hosted a dinner in their honour. In her remarks, she highlighted the common bonds of the friendship including the Westminster style of parliamentary system, a common heritage with shared interests. She recalled that, being the members of the Commonwealth, both countries are Federations with bicameral legislatures.

The High Commissioner expressing every satisfaction at the establishment of the Parliamentary Friends of Pakistan, stated that it will provide a good platform for enhancing people-to-people contacts through parliamentary exchanges for better understand of each other and further strengthen the cooperation at various regional and international forums.

High Commissioner hoped that the parliamentary friends of Pakistan would play an important role in strengthening the friendly, long-standing and growing relationship between the two countries to promote not only trade link, but explore other areas of collaboration between the two countries, extend parliamentary cooperation and arrange the exchange of high-level visits.