Parliamentary exchanges to further cement Pak-Korea ties: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Monday said Pakistan is committed to a sustained and
comprehensive bilateral engagement with Republic of Korea.
“Pakistan is a promising market for Korean technological and
manufacturing expertise,” he said talking to Speaker of the National
Assembly of Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-Kyun who called on him here at
the Parliament House.
Convener of the Pak-Korean Friendship Group, Qaiser Ahmad
Sheikh was also present. Wide range of issues including enhancing
parliamentary and economic ties between Pakistan and Republic of
Korea came under discussion.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s strong agricultural base,
richness in natural resources and Korean expertise in manufacturing
and technology offers immense scope for joint collaboration.
He said Pakistan pursues inter-regional and intra-regional
connectivity with an unflinching resolve and Korea shines
prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for spurring
innovation and technological advancement.
He urged his Korean counterpart to play a role in facilitating
Pakistan’s access to Korean market and assured him that Pakistani
political leadership will reciprocate the gesture of friendship.
He speaker said facilitating investors, private sector
and cooperation in tourism and education will open up new avenues of
cooperation and collaboration.
Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of
Kashmir issue and wanted peace and security in the region for
prosperity and development.
He urged international community to take notice of
deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and sought
condemnation of the Indian brutalities at the highest level.
Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-
changer project for the regional development, he remarked that
realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of
unprecedented prosperity for our Region.
The speaker further said Parliament of Pakistan is
determined to add new dimensions and strength to the existing
bilateral ties.
He highlighted that Parliamentary Friendship Groups
offers an excellent avenue for facilitating inter-parliamentary
relations.
He underlined the need for frequent exchange of
parliamentary delegation from either side.
Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea
acknowledged Pakistan’s gesture of friendship with Korea and
aspiration for enhanced bilateral trade between the two states.
He said Korea is also keen to explore avenues for joint
collaboration in areas of trade, education, finance and
manufacturing.
Chung Sye-Kyun said, Pakistan’s agriculture, resource based
and space for rapid economic growth makes it a highly attractive
destination for Korean investments and assured the Speaker that
Korean leadership will continue to strengthen bilateral relations.
He reiterated Korea’s resolve to enhance inter-parliamentary
relations and urged regular exchange of parliamentary delegations.
He also attended the Guest Book signing ceremony and planted
a sapling in the Parliament building. Later, the delegation visited
the hall of the National Assembly.
