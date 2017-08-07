Parliamentary exchanges to further cement Pak-Korea ties: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Monday said Pakistan is committed to a sustained and

comprehensive bilateral engagement with Republic of Korea.

“Pakistan is a promising market for Korean technological and

manufacturing expertise,” he said talking to Speaker of the National

Assembly of Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-Kyun who called on him here at

the Parliament House.

Convener of the Pak-Korean Friendship Group, Qaiser Ahmad

Sheikh was also present. Wide range of issues including enhancing

parliamentary and economic ties between Pakistan and Republic of

Korea came under discussion.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s strong agricultural base,

richness in natural resources and Korean expertise in manufacturing

and technology offers immense scope for joint collaboration.

He said Pakistan pursues inter-regional and intra-regional

connectivity with an unflinching resolve and Korea shines

prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for spurring

innovation and technological advancement.

He urged his Korean counterpart to play a role in facilitating

Pakistan’s access to Korean market and assured him that Pakistani

political leadership will reciprocate the gesture of friendship.

He speaker said facilitating investors, private sector

and cooperation in tourism and education will open up new avenues of

cooperation and collaboration.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of

Kashmir issue and wanted peace and security in the region for

prosperity and development.

He urged international community to take notice of

deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and sought

condemnation of the Indian brutalities at the highest level.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-

changer project for the regional development, he remarked that

realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of

unprecedented prosperity for our Region.

The speaker further said Parliament of Pakistan is

determined to add new dimensions and strength to the existing

bilateral ties.

He highlighted that Parliamentary Friendship Groups

offers an excellent avenue for facilitating inter-parliamentary

relations.

He underlined the need for frequent exchange of

parliamentary delegation from either side.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea

acknowledged Pakistan’s gesture of friendship with Korea and

aspiration for enhanced bilateral trade between the two states.

He said Korea is also keen to explore avenues for joint

collaboration in areas of trade, education, finance and

manufacturing.

Chung Sye-Kyun said, Pakistan’s agriculture, resource based

and space for rapid economic growth makes it a highly attractive

destination for Korean investments and assured the Speaker that

Korean leadership will continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

He reiterated Korea’s resolve to enhance inter-parliamentary

relations and urged regular exchange of parliamentary delegations.

He also attended the Guest Book signing ceremony and planted

a sapling in the Parliament building. Later, the delegation visited

the hall of the National Assembly.