Parliamentary diplomacy plays vital role in establishment of peace in world: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role in establishment of peace and prosperity in the world.

He expressed these views while talking to the Conveners of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

He further said the Friendship Groups should play their role to maintain peace and establish prosperity in the world. The matters pertaining to the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and close cooperation with other Parliaments of the world were discussed during the meeting.

While addressing the participants, the speaker said the role of Parliamentary Diplomacy was extremely important. “I have given special attention to the Parliamentary Diplomacy and establish 94 Parliamentary Friendship Group which is the highest number in the parliamentary history of Pakistan” he added.

He further added that it was in the continuity of consistent efforts by all Parliaments to improve Inter-Parliamentary cooperation. These friendship groups would be a great mean to bring all the Parliaments at one platform and creating an atmosphere of mutual cooperation to counter the challenges faced by the world.

The speaker said that conveners could play an effective role to improve the positive image of Pakistan and could also make great efforts to bring Foreign Investment in the country and to make the balance of trade in the favour of country.

He also expressed the hope that the Parliamentary Friendship Group would leave no stone unturned to highlight the sacrifices made by Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism.

He also noted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for the region as well for the world. It would not only be beneficial for the Pakistani nation but also for the whole world. The conveners of the friendship group could play their role to highlight the importance of CPEC and to repel the propaganda against CPEC”, Asad Qaiser said.

He said the parliaments of those countries which were not given priority earlier should be prioritized. He asked the conveners to focus on economic interest of Pakistan, the dissemination of Pakistani culture and making efforts to enhance opportunities for Pakistani student for Higher Education at abroad.

He directed the National Assembly Secretariat to arrange meeting of conveners with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

On this occasion, the conveners expressed their gratitude to the speaker for arranging this meeting and expressed their determination to highlight the positive image of Pakistan and to serve the interest of Pakistan at every cost.

Earlier, Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain briefed the participants regarding the objectives and goals of Friendship Groups.