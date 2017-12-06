Parliamentary delegation visits Miranshah

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP):A delegation comprising members of standing committees on defence of both houses of the Parliament visited Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency on Wednesday.

The delegation was briefed about operations conducted in the Agency, Pak-Afghan border security measures

and socio-economic projects undertaken for the local population, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement issued here said.

The delegates lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in bringing back peace and normalcy in the Federal

Administered Tribal Areas.