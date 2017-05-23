Parliamentary Committee on National Security discuss Kulbhushan Yadhav issue

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Parliamentary Committee on National Security during its second meeting Tuesday discussed issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadhav.

Briefing mediamen after the meeting of the committee at the Parliament House, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told that the case of Kulbhushan Yadhav was a sensitive matter.

The committee received a briefing from Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on the issue, he added.

The speaker, who chaired the meeting of the committee said the parliamentary body would again meet on May 30 to further deliberate on the preparations being made by Pakistan in the case of Kulbhushan Yadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The next hearing of ICJ in the case will be held in the Hague on June 8.

In the next meeting, the committee members would be briefed on the preparations of Pakistan for the legal case against India.

It was told in the meeting that Pakistan would be fully prepared for the next hearing of the case on June 8.

The speaker noted that all members of the committee talked about the need for upholding the national interest in the case.

He said the members of the committee held a debate on the issue by staying above party politics, as they viewed it as a matter of national importance.

The committee has a representation from the treasury and opposition parties in the National Assembly and Senate.