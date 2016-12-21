Parliamentary committee on judges appointment confirms nominations of Justice Mian Mazhar as SC judge, Justice Yahya Afridi as CJ PHC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts on Wednesday confirmed the nominations of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Yahya Afridi, senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court against the anticipated vacancy.

Justice Yahya Afridi was confirmed as CJ PHC against the anticipated vacancy which will occur on elevation of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel the incumbent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court as Judge in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Committee considered the recommendations of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of Judge in the Supreme Court and appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

The committee met here at Parliament House chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA and was attended by Senator Raja M. Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA and Makhdoom Shah MahmoodQureshi MNA. Secretary Senate was also present in the meeting.