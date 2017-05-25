Parliamentary Committee on CPEC briefed on special economic zones

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which met here at the Parliament

House with Mushahid Hussain Sayed in the chair, was briefed on

special economic zones (SEZs) to be established under the CPEC.

Privatization Commission Chairman Miftah Ismail briefed the

committee on the criteria for establishing SEZs as well as the

establishment of such SEZs under the CPEC.

He said nine sites for SEZs had been declared priority

sites under the CPEC and each province plus Federal area, Gilgit-

Baltistan had been allocated SEZs.

The sites, Miftah said, had been identified by the provincial

governments and there was close coordination between the federal and

the provincial governments.

A high level Chinese delegation will visit Pakistan in the

first week of June to see the sites and discuss their

feasibilities. The final decision will be made in consultation

between the Chinese and Pakistani sides.

The sites include Rashakai in Nowshera, Hattar, Sheikhupura,

Faisalable, Bostan near Quetta, Khuzdar, Thebaji and Keti Bandar

plus Gilgit and a federal industrial zone in Islamabad as well as

one near Port Qasim.

The parliamentary committee said it should be ensured that

the less-developed areas of Pakistan be given priority in development

so that they were brought at par with the more developed areas of

Pakistan.

The purpose of the SEZs, which were being open to all investors

both Pakistani and foreign, was also to attract the companies from

China which would be relocated abroad in the coming years, it noted.

The committee also directed the Ministry of Water & Power to

carry out a wind corridor survey in Khyber pakhtunkhwa and

Balochistan, which was being done and necessary monitoring stations

had been established in both provinces in that regard.

The Ministry of Water & Power briefed the committee that 700

megawatt electricity of wind power had been added to the national

grid while another 300 MW of solar energy was now connected to the

national grid, which was for the first time as renewable energy had

also become a factor in the energy mix in Pakistan.

Earlier Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed briefed the committee

about his participation in the highly-successful Belt & Road Forum

in Beijing which was held on May 14-15. The committee welcomed

the pro-active participation of Pakistan’s delegation in the

Belt & Road Forum led by the prime minister which included the

chief ministers of the four provinces.

He said the CPEC was the flagship project of the Belt & Road

Initiative.

He welcomed new member of the committee Senator Mir Kabeer

Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

The committee decided that the next meeting would be devoted

to a briefing by the Minister for Planning & Development on the

long term plan of CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Housing

and Works Akram Khan Durrani, MNAs Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan

Leghari and Asad Umar, senators Lt. Gen. (Retd) Salahuddin

Tirmizi, Shibli Faraz and Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, and

senior officers of the ministries of Planning, Development & Reforms,

Water & Power and Board of Investment of Pakistan.