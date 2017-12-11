Parliamentary committee on CPEC briefed on project’s long-term plan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and received briefing on long-term plan of the project.

Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal gave a briefing to the members of the committee regarding the long term plan of CPEC which has been agreed to by both Pakistan and China at the last meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held here on November 21, 2017.

He said that this plan was approved after an 18-month long consultation process and it was shared with all the provinces and endorsed it before it was sent to China and now it is an official document of the CPEC.

During his briefing, the Minister of Planning and Development said that agriculture, poverty alleviation, tourism and culture and improvement in people’s livelihood had been added in the CPEC profile for the future to ensure the well-being of the local communities.

Agricultural research would be undertaken so that agricultural products could be value-added with modern technology from China. Since Chinese tourists are increasing in large number, it was decided to promote tourism projects with the building of tourists resorts on the Makran coast and there will be also encouragement of people to people exchanges between Pakistan and China within the framework of culture and education.

In January 2018, a delegation of Pakistan’s exporters would go to China to enhance Pakistan’s export potential and this delegation is being facilitated by the Government of Pakistan.

During the current JCC meeting, the minister briefed the committee that all the Chief Ministers were present as well as, for the first time, representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He also informed that the groundbreaking of Gwadar International Airport will be done in March 2018.

The meeting was informed that contrary to the speculation in the media, the reports of shelving three infrastructure projects is not correct, rather, Chinese side was reviewing the financial mechanism of these projects and these would be started upon receipt of approval from the Chinese side.

The Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project has been approved as CPEC project while similar projects for Quetta and Peshawar will be reviewed upon receiving technical feasibility reports of the project.

The Parliamentary Committee was also briefed by the Ministry of Power regarding the early harvest energy projects which are on track. The Thar coal project would be operational by June 2019 based on mining of indigenous coal from Thar.

The Port Qasim power project would be completed by February 2018 while the other projects including the Hubco 1320 MW project and two hydro power projects in Sukki Kinari (870 MW) and Karot (720 MW) are proceeding ahead for completion as scheduled.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Early Harvest Projects as well as the development of the Gwadar Port. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the inclusion of agriculture sector in CPEC since agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistan economy, and he said this will give boost to the economy and also provide Pakistan’s farmers with the latest technology in collaboration with China.

He also welcomed the inclusion of tourism and culture, adding that the portfolio has been broadened to include these key elements of promoting people-to-people understanding.

The meeting was attended by Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Rana Muhammad Afzal, MNA, Isphanyar M. Bhandara, ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA, Asad Umar, MNA, Sheikh Salahuddin, MNA, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi, MNA and Minister Incharge for Planning, Development and Reform

Ahsan Iqbal and senior officers of the different ministries and departments.