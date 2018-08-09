Parliamentary Commission should investigate rigging in election: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Parliamentary Commission should be established to investigate alleged rigging in general election held on July 25.

“Our first demand in the National Assembly would be the investigation into the rigging of elections,” he said speaking to media after meeting Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail.

He claimed a lot of PML-N workers were jailed prior to the elections and court decisions came against the party candidates contesting the general election.

He said the PML-N had the right to raise voice against the alleged rigging in the election. “We will protest inside and outside the Parliament.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the stoppage of Result Transmission System (RTS) should be investigated. He asked why the RTS was stopped, polling agents of the parties were allegedly kept out of polling stations and pace of voting was slowed down.

He claimed Pakistan Muslim League(N) was still the largest party in Punjab.

He said it was right of Nawaz Sharif to defend himself in cases filed against him. The health of Nawaz Sharif was getting better and doctors were checking him regularly, he added.

The PML-N President said political parties protested against the rigging in Islamabad on Wednesday. The PML-N had rejected the election results and it was its right to demand inquiry into the election results, he claimed.