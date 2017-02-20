Parliamentary body reviews security situation of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reviewed on Monday the security

situation of CPEC projects and the staff working in various projects

across the country.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The committee was briefed by officials from ministries of defence and interior on security of CPEC (projects and personnel) with reference to role of newly formed Special Security Division (SSD).

The meeting was also briefed on Maritime Security Force and its role in security of Gwadar port.

It was decided in the meeting that after recent terrorist incidents in the country, the security of CPEC projects would be further beefed up.

It was also decided that coordination between provincial and federal governments, and the concerned institutions would be improved to boost work on the projects across the country.