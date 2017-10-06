Parliamentary body eulogizes services of outgoing Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Friday honoured the outgoing Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Sun Weidong with a presentation of a special plaque in recognition of his services to CPEC and strengthening Pakistan-China `all weather friendship’.
During the meeting held here in Parliament House, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, eulogized the services and contribution of Ambassador Sun Weidong during his four year tenure, marked by the launch and successful implementation of CPEC.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also referred to the
contribution of Ambassador’s father, who served in the Chinese
Embassy in Pakistan from 1952-58 and said their family had served Pakistan-China friendship from `generation to generation.’
Senator Mushahid Hussain said there was a complete
national consensus on CPEC amongst all the political forces and
provinces of Pakistan because CPEC benefits Pakistan and its people
who had now taken ownership of it as a guarantor of their better
tomorrow.
In his address, Ambassador Sun Weidong said Pakistan-
China people to people exchanges were already being broadened and
more than 200,000 visitors from both countries visited
each other in 2016 while there were 22000 Pakistani students
studying in China including 5000 on official scholarships.
Ambassador Sun Weidong also referred to the 19 Early Harvest
Projects, particularly those in the energy sector which had
contributed to 1820 MW of electricity and after November 2017,
he said thanks to CPEC, surplus power would be produced.
So one result of CPEC was already evident in that it had helped to
resolve Pakistan’s chronic electric power shortage.
He said plans were afoot for the convening of the 7th Joint Cooperation
Committee (JCC), which was the apex decision making body on CPEC.
Among the projects would be metro bus projects in all provincial
capitals, construction of Gwadar International Airport, upgradation
of Pakistan railway line between Karachi and Peshawar and the
building of 9 industrial parks would be on agenda for further
discussion.
Another result of CPEC mentioned by Ambassador Sun Weidong was
that prior to CPEC, Pakistan’s growth rate was an annual 3.6% but
now with CPEC underway, it had gone up to 5.3% despite many
challenges. Sixty thousand job opportunities were also created by
Chinese companies for Pakistanis.
Responding to a question of Mehmood Achakzai about the
leadership role of China in the Asian century as a peace maker in
the region, Ambassador Sun Weidong said peace was like oxygen,
fresh air for development and that was why China believed in
partnership, dialogue and cooperation in promoting connectivity
among countries and all issues left over by history, like Kashmir,
need to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.
He added that “terrorism is the common enemy of humanity” and we
must confront this menace collectively.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Muhammad Afzal,
Isphanyar M. Bhandara, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Mehmood Khan Achakzai,
and Senators Lt. Gen. (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Shibli Faraz, Talha
Mehmood and Mir Kabeer Ahmed.
Parliamentary body eulogizes services of outgoing Chinese envoy
