Parliamentarians welcome PM package for Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The Parliament on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s announcement of the ten-year equalization package for the development of Baluchistan.

Talking to APP, Pukhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) MNA Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan said this package would help to uplift the backward areas of Balouchistan.

He said announced package for Balouchistan would bring the facilities at par with rest of the country in terms of provision of basic utilities and facilities.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Begum Parveen Bhatti said the government is working for the uplift of far flung areas and Balouchistan is the top priority of the government.

She said this package includes provision of gas, education and health facilities at every union council of province.

The PML-N MNA from Balouchistan Kiran Haider said provincial government had given a proposal for this package which was agreed upon by the federal government.

Replying to a question, she said the government as per commitment will continue funds for Balouchistan.