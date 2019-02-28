Parliamentarians stress for dialogue to avoid war between nuclear armed neighbours

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Parliamentarians during a joint sitting on Thursday stressed upon the necessity of dialogue between Pakistan and India, saying the two nuclear armed neighbours needed to resolve issues including the longstanding dispute of Kashmir and avoid war as it would be devastating for the region.

Taking part in the debate in the Parliament House here, MNA of Awami National Party

Amir Haider Khan Hoti said if war was imposed on Pakistan, then his party would own the decisions of the state, government and armed forces.