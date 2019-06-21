ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):Parliamentarians from Treasury and Opposition benches on Friday participated in the budget discussion and recommended various options to make it more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of country’s people.

Parliamentarians from government benches termed the budget as positive for people of the country that will be helpful in improving the economic situation of the country besides changing the life of common man. However MNAs from opposition benches criticized the budget, suggesting the government to include inputs from the parliamentarians for further improving it.