Parliamentarians from Multan region call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):A delegation of Parliamentarians from Multan region called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters pertaining to their respective constituencies.
The Parliamentarians included Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hasan, Ch. Iftikhar Nazir (MNA), Rana Tahir Shabbir (MPA) and Rai Mansab Ali Khan (MPA).
Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was also present during the meeting.

