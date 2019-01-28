Parliamentarians excited for PSL

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Parliamentarians on Monday said that the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 would be exciting sport event.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Senator Syed Muzaffar Shah said that “he will support a team who perform well in PSL matches”.

He highly praised Pakistan Cricket and said that he wanted to see other sports of the country as successful as cricket.Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said that cricket fans were excited for PSL in across the country. He said that all the stadiums would be jam packed with cricket fans during all the matches.

He said that all the teams participating in PSL were his favorite, adding that Pakistan Cricket would be the winner in any way after final.

Senator Najma Hameed said that “she is eagerly waiting for PSL to start, adding that it would be more exciting sports event than previous seasons.

She said that most of the parliamentarians were willing to get passes to watch the PSL matches.