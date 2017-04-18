Parliamentarians condemn murder of Mashal Khan at Wali Khan University

ISLAMABAD Apr 18 (APP): The lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday condemned the murder of student at Wali Khan University by mob and demanded strict punishment to those involved in this barbaric incident.

Earlier, the House unanimously adopted a resolution to strongly condemn murder of student Mashal Khan and demanded the government to award exemplary punishment to culprits.

Speaking about this resolution, JUI-F female lawmaker Naeema Kishwar

Khan said that university administration should be also involved in interrogation process and action to be taken against the perpetrators of this act. She said that legislation has been made by this House to curb cyber crime and relevant authorities should ensure action against those violating this law.

She demanded the federal as well as provincial governments to conduct

transparent investigation into the matter.

Other legislators including Arif Alvi (PTI), Sher Akbar Khan (JI) and

Sajid Ahmed (MQM) also spoke about it and termed this incident very sad. They demanded to ensure stringent action against those involved in this heinous crime.