ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed December 31, as last date for filing of yearly statements of assets and liabilities by parliamentarians.
According to an official of ECP, the commission has drawn attention of the members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by due date including spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.
Parliamentarians can file yearly assets statements by Dec 31: ECP
