LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Members of National and Provincial assemblies from different Punjab districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.
Talking to the parliamentarians, the CM said that an effective strategy had been devised to benefit masses from the fruits of real change at the grassroots level. “Sincere efforts made for prosperity of the country will yield positive results,” he added.
Parliamentarians call on CM Buzdar
LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Members of National and Provincial assemblies from different Punjab districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.