Parliament legislated essential laws during year 2017: Raja

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday said the parliament had legislated essential laws during year of 2017 and there was no bill or draft pending for approving in both the houses including National Assembly and the Senate.

Talking to PTV, he said 2017 was a good year for passing the laws and bills on different essential matters as like bill of delimitation was passed with consensus of all political parties from both houses.

He said making laws and amending the constitution was only right of the Parliament and the courts had privileged to define or explain that laws.

Replying to a question about the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, he expressed deep sorrow over her assassination and termed it loss of nation because she was a great and matured democratic politician of the country.

He said Benazir Bhutto was a great politician of the country and she had believe in democracy and presented rendered sacrifices for it, adding she had sacrificed her life for the democratic system in the country.