Parliament calls upon India to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, stop human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):The Parliament of Pakistan Friday in a unanimous resolution called upon India to put an immediate halt to the continued human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implement the UNSC resolutions and stressed for holding of an impartial plebiscite to determine the future of the Kashmiri people.

During a joint session of National Assembly and Senate here, the Parliament strongly condemned the blatant Indian aggression against Pakistan on February 26 and 27, 2019, saying it was completely in violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and interstate norms.

The legislators completely rejected India’sself-serving and fictitious claims of having destroyed alleged terrorists facility and causing heavy casualties.