Parliament body approves Election Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Parliamentary Committee on Electoral

Reforms Friday approved Election Bill 2017 with overwhelming

majority of the members, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said.

Talking to media after signing ceremony of the bill,

he said it would help in holding free, fair and transparent

elections in the country.

He said the 34-member committee finalized the bill after 119

meetings (main and sub committee on electoral reforms) during the

last over two years.

Some political parties had written four dissent notes which

was quite a common practice, he added.

He said that eight election laws of ECP had been merged into

one unified election law. Hopefully the new elections would be held

under the new law after passage of the bill from both houses of the

Parliament and consent of the President.

Responding to a question, Dar said legal and codal formalities

regarding the Bill have already been completed and remaining members

of the committee would soon give their formal consent to the bill.

He lamented that PTI had attended 118 meetings out of a total

of 119 meetings. Hopefully they would also give consent to the bill.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said election laws

were being amended after passage of 40 years. The committee had

received 1283 proposals from civil society, bar associations,

general public, etc.

The committee was asked to circulate the proposals. The

committee again received 631 proposals. However, the committee

deliberated upon the latest electoral technology which could be adopted

after the ECP report.

Highlighting main features of the bill, he said the

Election Commission of Pakistan had been made autonomous and

independent. ECP enjoys powers of the high court. ECP has been empowered

to issue specific directions for performance of its duties.

He said ECP has been empowered to establish a transparent

result management system for expeditious counting, compilation and

dissemination of the election results.

Hard and soft (in USB-PDF format) copies of Electoral Rolls

with photographs of voters will be provided to all candidates on

payment of cost, he said.

Maximum limits of election expenses shall be Rs 4 million for

National Assembly, Rs 2 million for Provincial Assembly and Rs 1.5

million for Senate elections.

ECP will have full administrative powers to control transfer

of election officials during elections and take disciplinary action

against them for misconduct, he said.

Election Commissioner will have full financial powers

including power to create posts within its approved budgetary

allocations. ECP has been empowered to make rules without prior

approval of the President or Government.

All election officials would administer oath before commencement

of their duties pledging that they will act strictly in accordance with the

rules and directions of the ECP, he said.

Nomination forms have been simplified and the same form has

been prescribed for candidates for all seats. Tendered votes will

be counted by the Returning Officer. The material relating to

tendered votes will be sent to NADRA for forensic inquiry to

identify the impersonator so that criminal proceedings could be

initiated against him by the ECP, he said.

In case of equality of votes between two candidates, both will

be declared returned candidates and each shall become member for

half of the term of the assembly.

ECP may undertake pilot project for voting by overseas

Pakistanis.ECP will retain election related documents in tamper

evident sealed bags in storage space under its control at

appropriate places.

The election dispute resolution system has been made more

expeditious and result oriented by including provisions for case

management; day today trial; mandatory costs for adjournment;

suspension of the member for deliberate delay and decision within

four months.

To check mushroom growth of political parties conditions for

enlistment of a new political party with the ECP will include in

addition to existing requirements, minimum 2000 members and Rs

200,000 enlistment fee.

Performance of functions by the caretaker government have been

confined to day to day , routine, non-controversial matters that are

necessary to run the affairs of government, he said.

Presiding officer will submit gender segregated figures of

voters in each polling station. If the turnout of women voters is

less than 10 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency,

ECP presume that women have been restrained through an agreement

from casting their votes and may declare polling at one or more

polling stations, or election in the whole constituency, void.

Political parties shall encourage women membership and award

at least 5 percent party tickets to women candidates on general

seats.