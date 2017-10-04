Parliament appropriate forum to resolve issues: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Adviser to the prime minister, Irfan

Siddiqui Wednesday said Parliament was the appropriate forum

to resolve all issues of national importance.

All institutions of the country should work in their

constitutional domain, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif never

wanted confrontation among the institutions.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran

Khan who wanted to appoint chairman National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) of his will, had closed accountability office in his

province Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said if Imran Khan was serious about accountability

process, he should have set examples in KP where his party was in

power.

PTI chief was alleging the government for any deal with

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but his party was meeting with

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said, adding PTI had

been alleging MQM with serious charges in the past and now holding

talks for some deal.