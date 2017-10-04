ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Adviser to the prime minister, Irfan
Siddiqui Wednesday said Parliament was the appropriate forum
to resolve all issues of national importance.
All institutions of the country should work in their
constitutional domain, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif never
wanted confrontation among the institutions.
To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran
Khan who wanted to appoint chairman National Accountability Bureau
(NAB) of his will, had closed accountability office in his
province Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
He said if Imran Khan was serious about accountability
process, he should have set examples in KP where his party was in
power.
PTI chief was alleging the government for any deal with
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but his party was meeting with
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said, adding PTI had
been alleging MQM with serious charges in the past and now holding
talks for some deal.
Parliament appropriate forum to resolve issues: Irfan Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Adviser to the prime minister, Irfan