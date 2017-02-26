PARC launching Rs635mln livestock development project in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 (APP): The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would launch a livestock development project worth Rs 635 million to promote this particular sector in backward areas of Sindh province.

The amount would be spent on promotion of livestock in various areas of Sindh province, including Muthi, Umerkot, Nagar Park and Chachroo, Director Media and Public Relation, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa told APP.

He said that the project also aims to promote upbringing of quality camel breed in the areas, adding that through this project new and healthy verities of grass would be introduced for consumption of livestock.

He was of the view that this project would help improve the life-standard of the people of these areas and help their economic development.

He said that with the support of Federal government, projects worth Rs13 billion are being carried out all across the country to introduce new crop varieties, that would have little dependence on water and would mature within a short span of time.

He said that PARC was also engaged in creating awareness among the farmers to produce disease free crops and was also providing them training in this regard.

He said that the PARC recently organized a seminar in Karachi University where prominent agriculture scientists interacted with the farmers and growers to promote agriculture sector.

He said that renowned agriculture scientists Dr. Mubarak Ahmed and former Director Plant Protection A.Q Khanzada while interacting with the participants, highlighted the importance of utilizing latest technologies for the promotion of agriculture sector to help ensure food security and provision of quality food to the people.

Mustafa said that Media has been playing a vital role in disseminating the agriculture related information to the people.

He said that it was due to efforts of media that farmers remain now well aware of day-to-day developments related to agriculture field.