PARC, KMBL sing MoU to promote agricultural environment

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) Friday signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable agricultural environment for the farmers in the rural areas of the country.

The MoU envisages facilitating small farmers by providing them expert training

session which would benefit them to adapt modern cultivation techniques in their farming under the climate change

scenario.

According to the agreement, PARC, through these expert training sessions, will educate

the farmers to boost their yield by cultivating high yielding disease resistant varieties, efficient use of

fertilizers and pesticides, land preparation and post harvest techniques.

“Our alliance with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council is a proud moment and will assist farming community in a better way to promote more sustainability within the agriculture sector of Pakistan,” said President

Khushhali Bank, Ghalib Nishtar while addressing the signing ceremony.

The programme would help bring together agriculture experts and the farming community in close contact.

He further stated that the bank was not only supporting small farmers financially but also

supporting technically so that the farmers may reap the benefits of bank’s credit.

This would improve the living standard of millions of farmers and ultimately the national economy.

On the occasion, Chairman, PARC, Dr. Yusuf Zafar said that the council was extremely

delighted to partner with Khushhalibank, and assured maximum support from PARC

to educate all these farmers on modern agriculture, who are the real custodian of national food security.