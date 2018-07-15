PARC Board approves 28 developmental projects for funding under ALP

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP):The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has approved 29 research and developmental projects for funding under Agriculture Linkage Programme (ALP) to enhance agriculture output and livestock promotion in the country.

The approval for the financing of these projects were accorded in the 29the meeting of the Board of Directors, which met here and reviewed the progress of on-going developmental and research programmes and activities, besides considering the new schemes of agricultural progress for current fiscal year.

The objective of the ALP was to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan’s long term development goals and to promote long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.

Chairman PARC Dr. Yusuf Zafar presided over meeting to technically evaluate the project proposals, Director General Planning and Development and Executive Director of ALP Dr. Ghulam Rasool briefed the meeting about the agenda of the meeting.

The chairman PARC welcomed the committee members and said that the ALP was an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities and projects in line with the Pakistan’s long-term research and development goals for the agriculture sector.

The Committee approved minutes of the last meeting.

In the meeting, total 28 projects were presented for evaluation and approval of Board of Directors of ALP, where as all the projects were approved by the board of directors for the development of agriculture development in the country.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar urged the members to reduce the processing time and also urged the board members to focus on good quality of research. He said that PARC running this program very efficiently since its inception.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC also briefed the members that next 9th batch of ALP will be called through online to reduce the processing time of project proposals.