PARC board approves 24 projecrts for fudning under ALP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Technical Advisory Committee of Agriculture Linkage Programme of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) had approved 24 research and developmental projects under ALP funding to promote and develop agriculture and livestock sectors of the country for rapid socio-economic growth of the country.

The approval to this effect was given in the 41st meeting of Technical Advisory Committee of Agriculture

Linkage Program (ALP). The meeting discussed and evaluated the project proposal for funding, said a press

release.

The objective of the Agricultural Linkage Program (ALP) was to promote and support agricultural research

and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan’s long term development goals and to promote

long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.

Chairman, PARC Dr. Yusuf Zafar presided over the 41st meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)

of Board of Directors of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) and technically evaluated the project proposals

received under 8th Batch of ALP.

In 41st TAC meeting, about 30 projects were presented for evaluation, out of which 24 have been cleared

by the refereed to relevant divisions of PARC, whereas 6 projects were not recommended at both ends.

While presiding over the meeting Chairman PARC welcomed the committee members and said that the

ALP is an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities

and projects in line with the Pakistan’s long-term research and development goals for the agriculture sector.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar called upon the the members to reduce the processing time and also urged the TAC

members to focus on good quality of research. He said that PARC running this program very efficiently

since its inception.