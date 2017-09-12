Paper work of film ‘Chakar’ completed

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Producer Hassan Zia has completed

the paper work of his new film ‘Chakar’ and cast of the film

will be selected soon.

Earlier, he has released his successful film ‘Wrong Number”.

The director of the film is Yasar Nawaz.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Hassan Zia said that film

‘Chakar’ will be completed in next year.

He said that cast, music and dialouge will be paid a special

attention to make the film a success.

He said that his film is not sterio type and the story of the

film is unique one.