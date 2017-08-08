Panel recommends stripping off shooter Shehzad bronze medal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary
Panel Tuesday recommended to strip off shooter Muhammad Shehzad
Akhtar’s bronze medal which he had won during the 4th Islamic
Solidarity Games, Baku Azerbaijan 2017.
Shehzad won a bronze medal in Pistol Shooting during the
Islamic Solidarity Games. Since the result came after the closing of
the games, Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) delegated the
powers of result management to Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan
(ADOP). A disciplinary panel was constituted by ADOP.
The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel was constituted to
hear the case of Shehzad whose dope test was found positive during
the Islamic Solidarity Games.
The Panel who heard the case included Javaid Shamshad Lodhi,
(Honorary Secretary, National Rifle Association of Pakistan NRAP),
Rizwan-ul-Haq, Associate Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic
Association POA) and Muhammad Muneeb Mukhtar, Advocate).
The Panel recommended stripping off Shehzad’s bronze medal and
to ban the shooter for a period of four years commencing from the
date when the Shooter was suspended by the National Rifle
Association of Pakistan (NRAP) i.e June 8, 2017.
He is barred to represent Pakistan in International
competitions and also in any kind of national tournament/training
camp organized by NRAP or its affiliated unit within or out of
Pakistan. Shehzad would be ineligible to receive any direct or
indirect funding or assistance from the National Rifle Association
of Pakistan or any affiliated unit.
