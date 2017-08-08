Panel recommends stripping off shooter Shehzad bronze medal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary

Panel Tuesday recommended to strip off shooter Muhammad Shehzad

Akhtar’s bronze medal which he had won during the 4th Islamic

Solidarity Games, Baku Azerbaijan 2017.

Shehzad won a bronze medal in Pistol Shooting during the

Islamic Solidarity Games. Since the result came after the closing of

the games, Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) delegated the

powers of result management to Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan

(ADOP). A disciplinary panel was constituted by ADOP.

The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel was constituted to

hear the case of Shehzad whose dope test was found positive during

the Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Panel who heard the case included Javaid Shamshad Lodhi,

(Honorary Secretary, National Rifle Association of Pakistan NRAP),

Rizwan-ul-Haq, Associate Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic

Association POA) and Muhammad Muneeb Mukhtar, Advocate).

The Panel recommended stripping off Shehzad’s bronze medal and

to ban the shooter for a period of four years commencing from the

date when the Shooter was suspended by the National Rifle

Association of Pakistan (NRAP) i.e June 8, 2017.

He is barred to represent Pakistan in International

competitions and also in any kind of national tournament/training

camp organized by NRAP or its affiliated unit within or out of

Pakistan. Shehzad would be ineligible to receive any direct or

indirect funding or assistance from the National Rifle Association

of Pakistan or any affiliated unit.