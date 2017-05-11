Panel of Presiding officers announced for 262nd Senate session

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 262nd Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officersÂ comprises, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Mohsin Khan Laghari and Ali Khan Saif.