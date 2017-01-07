Panama Papers not to affect credibility of PML-N: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif has said the Panama Papers was not an issue
of Pakistani people and would not affect the political
credibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.
The Panama Papers issue should be resolved soon and the
government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the
case, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had no credibility and they were
levelling allegations against the government for political point
scoring.
These allegations were levelled by opponents against the
PML-N in 1980 and 1990 decades as well, he added.
He said PTI leaders told about him that Khawaja Asif wicket
will be down, adding these same things had been repeated by
PTI.
He said that PTI chief Imran Khan told in the Supreme Court
that levelling allegations against the government was right of
the opposition but not responsible to provide evidences.
Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan was collecting donation from
people and accountable to give answer of it.
Replying to a question, he said the challenges of terrorism
and extremism would take some time to completely eliminate from
the country.
He said the operations like Karachi should be carried out
any part of the country if needed.
He said the government was focusing the National Action Plan
(NAP) and also achieved immense successes in this regard.
