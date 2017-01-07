Panama Papers not to affect credibility of PML-N: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif has said the Panama Papers was not an issue

of Pakistani people and would not affect the political

credibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The Panama Papers issue should be resolved soon and the

government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the

case, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had no credibility and they were

levelling allegations against the government for political point

scoring.

These allegations were levelled by opponents against the

PML-N in 1980 and 1990 decades as well, he added.

He said PTI leaders told about him that Khawaja Asif wicket

will be down, adding these same things had been repeated by

PTI.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan told in the Supreme Court

that levelling allegations against the government was right of

the opposition but not responsible to provide evidences.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan was collecting donation from

people and accountable to give answer of it.

Replying to a question, he said the challenges of terrorism

and extremism would take some time to completely eliminate from

the country.

He said the operations like Karachi should be carried out

any part of the country if needed.

He said the government was focusing the National Action Plan

(NAP) and also achieved immense successes in this regard.