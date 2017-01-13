Panama Papers case; Substantial evidence necessary for disqualification of MNA: Makhdoom Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday resumed his arguments over Panama Papers case and maintained that substantial evidence was required for the disqualification of a member of the National Assembly.

He maintained that the evidence presented by petitioners so far did not

fulfill the requirements for the disqualification.

A five member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif

Saeed Khan Khosa, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and others seeking investigation into Panama Papers.

During the course of proceedings, Makhdoom Ali Khan quoted Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution and said the requirements for the conviction and disqualification had not been met by the petitioners.

The issue of ineligibility could be raised at the time of the filing of

nomination papers and after election the criteria of ineligibility could not be lowered, however, application of co warranto could be filed, he argued.

The issue of fake degrees was resolved at tribunal level, he added.

At this juncture, Justice Khosa told Makhdoom Ali Khan that the cases he was referring to were against the Election Commission and not the tribunal.

Earlier, PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari and Jamat e Islami counsel Taufeeq

Asif had concluded their arguments in the Panama Papers case before the court on Wednesday last.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Monday (January 16).