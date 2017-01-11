Panama Papers case hearing adjourned till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Panama Papers case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others seeking investigation into Panama Papers till Thursday.

PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari, who has been pleading the case since the outset of the proceedings, concluded his arguments.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that it had no intention to summon Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Naeem Bukhari pleaded the court to call the Punhab chief minister. The prime minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan, however, opposed the move saying there was no need to suumon the chief minister as he had nothing to do with the Panama Papers.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, later, started his arguments in the case.

He was still arguing when the court adjourned the hearing.

Another petitioner Shaikh Rasheed and Janaat-e-Isalmi’s counsel Taufiq Asif also pleaded their case before the court.

The court expressing anger over Shaikh Rasheed’s arguments stated that this was an apex court and not a place for political speech. On this, Shaikh Rasheed tendered his apology saying that he had no experience of law.