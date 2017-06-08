Panama Papers a political case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Thursday said Panama Papers was
a political case.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had
expressed reservations regarding some members of the joint
investigation team (JIT) due to their past affiliations.
Still the sons of the prime minister were cooperating with the
JIT and appearing before it, he added.
He recalled that an impression was created by some opponents
that the Sharif family would not cooperate with the JIT.
Talal Chaudhry said cases against the Sharif family were not
new but three decades old. The family had been facing
investigations on different forums.
To a question, he said PTI chief Imran Khan who gave lectures
on justice and ethics, but he himself was avoiding to appear
before the Election Commission and the Supreme Court in cases
pending against him.
