Panama case judgment victory of PML-N, people, constitution say PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz leaders Thursday lauded the Supreme Court judgment

saying it was victory of the party, people and the Constitution of the

country that thwarted the opposition’s designs to sabotage

public mandate.

In its judgment, the five-member bench directed to form

a joint investigation team to probe the matter within 60 days in

what the PML-N leaders said was the reinforcement of their

stance since the very first day.

Talking to the newsmen outside the Supreme Court

building, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

said the opponents had provided insufficient evidence to the court.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved as

“Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest).

He said the court decision would be followed in letter and

spirit and advised PTI chief Imran Khan to fulfill his

responsibilities by serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

who had voted for him.

He said that the journey of progress and prosperity would

continue and the PML-N would again form government in 2018.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said

verdict on Panama papers was a historical victory of the PML-N,

people of Pakistan and constitution of the country.

He said that attempt to disqualify an elected prime

minister faced failure as the opponents tried to sabotage the

public mandate by unconstitutional means.

The elements who brought fake evidence must be feeling

embarrassed today, the minister said.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also termed it

a landmark verdict and said it would be fully implemented.

The minister said under the able leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif, the journey to development and

prosperity would continue.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will again emerge

victorious in general election 2018 and come to power through

ballot box. The PML-N will form governments in all the four

provinces on the basis of its performance,” he added.

Answering a question, he said the court order for forming

a joint investigation team was a victory for the PML-N as

opposition had failed to provide any evidence to prove their allegations.

The minister said Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami League

chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had

failed to achieve their motives, as the verdict was not announced

as per their wishes.

Maryam Nawaz, the prime minister’s daughter hailed the

verdict and said the petitioners had failed to prove the allegations.

After announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz

in her Tweets said that the apex court’s verdict to form a JIT

for further probe had spelled out a defeat for the petitioners.

She praised Allah Almighty and extended her felicitations

to the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

over the court verdict.

“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz

Sharif …..Alhamdolillah-e-Rab-al- Aalameen,” she tweeted.

“Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana &

Mubariks,” she tweeted.

Minister for Information Technology and

Telecommunications Anusha Rehman Thursday said Pakistan

Tehrik-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan wanted to come to power

through backdoor channel as he had failed to muster support of the people.

She said the decision had exposed the real face of Imran

Khan and added that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along

with his family voluntarily presented before the court

for accountability where he remained triumphant.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain the

verdict was vindication and victory of the PML-N stance.

Rana Tanveer said PTI had made Panama Papers a political

issue and expressed the hope that it would play positive politics

in future.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government was

serving utmost interests of the masses and country, besides

ensuring good governance and transparency.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri said

that the decision of the Supreme Court has proved that

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was honest man and his

family kept believing on implementation of constitution and law.