Panama case judgment victory of PML-N, people, constitution say PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz leaders Thursday lauded the Supreme Court judgment
saying it was victory of the party, people and the Constitution of the
country that thwarted the opposition’s designs to sabotage
public mandate.
In its judgment, the five-member bench directed to form
a joint investigation team to probe the matter within 60 days in
what the PML-N leaders said was the reinforcement of their
stance since the very first day.
Talking to the newsmen outside the Supreme Court
building, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif
said the opponents had provided insufficient evidence to the court.
He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved as
“Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest).
He said the court decision would be followed in letter and
spirit and advised PTI chief Imran Khan to fulfill his
responsibilities by serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
who had voted for him.
He said that the journey of progress and prosperity would
continue and the PML-N would again form government in 2018.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said
verdict on Panama papers was a historical victory of the PML-N,
people of Pakistan and constitution of the country.
He said that attempt to disqualify an elected prime
minister faced failure as the opponents tried to sabotage the
public mandate by unconstitutional means.
The elements who brought fake evidence must be feeling
embarrassed today, the minister said.
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also termed it
a landmark verdict and said it would be fully implemented.
The minister said under the able leadership of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif, the journey to development and
prosperity would continue.
“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will again emerge
victorious in general election 2018 and come to power through
ballot box. The PML-N will form governments in all the four
provinces on the basis of its performance,” he added.
Answering a question, he said the court order for forming
a joint investigation team was a victory for the PML-N as
opposition had failed to provide any evidence to prove their allegations.
The minister said Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami League
chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had
failed to achieve their motives, as the verdict was not announced
as per their wishes.
Maryam Nawaz, the prime minister’s daughter hailed the
verdict and said the petitioners had failed to prove the allegations.
After announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz
in her Tweets said that the apex court’s verdict to form a JIT
for further probe had spelled out a defeat for the petitioners.
She praised Allah Almighty and extended her felicitations
to the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
over the court verdict.
“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz
Sharif …..Alhamdolillah-e-Rab-al- Aalameen,” she tweeted.
“Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana &
Mubariks,” she tweeted.
Minister for Information Technology and
Telecommunications Anusha Rehman Thursday said Pakistan
Tehrik-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan wanted to come to power
through backdoor channel as he had failed to muster support of the people.
She said the decision had exposed the real face of Imran
Khan and added that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along
with his family voluntarily presented before the court
for accountability where he remained triumphant.
Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain the
verdict was vindication and victory of the PML-N stance.
Rana Tanveer said PTI had made Panama Papers a political
issue and expressed the hope that it would play positive politics
in future.
Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government was
serving utmost interests of the masses and country, besides
ensuring good governance and transparency.
Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri said
that the decision of the Supreme Court has proved that
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was honest man and his
family kept believing on implementation of constitution and law.