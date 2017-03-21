PAL’s more offices to be established in Sindh, GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division is planning to establish more offices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in Interior Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to acknowledge the contribution of local unsung poets, writers and other literary figures.

This was revealed by Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui while talking to APP on Tuesday.

“After establishing PAL’s office in Multan recently, the division is

planning to expand the circle of literary activities of the academy to the other provinces including Sindh, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan” Irfan Siddiqui said.

“The main objective of all this effort is to recognize the literary

endeavours of those local writers, poets and literary men who dedicate their whole lives for the promotion of literature but remain unrecognized”, he said.

This initiative will also serve as source of encouragement for the local poets and writers who do not have access to bring their works to major cities, he added.

He said the writer’s community has warmly welcomed the recent initiative of establishing PAL office in Multan which is now fully functional.

All the offices of PAL at provincial and regional level will work as a hub of literary activities.

He said local committees comprising of renowned literary personalities

will be formed soon to review the literary works of local writers and poets and decide which is worth publication.

The NHLH division will take responsibility of printing and publication of all those selected works.

To a question, Irfan Siddiqui said Sukkur is being considered for establishing PAL’s office in Interior Sindh.