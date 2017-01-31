Palestinian president given warm welcome at PM House

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas was given a warm reception on his arrival here at the PM House on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif received the Palestinian President and greeted him at the welcome ceremony.

National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion.

The President of Palestine was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of armed forces.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif introduced the Palestinian President with members of his cabinet.

The visiting dignitary also introduced his 17-member delegation including five ministers to the Prime Minister.

Later, the two sides proceeded for one-on-one meeting.

This is the third visit of President Abbas to Pakistan, who earlier visited the country in 2005 and 2013.