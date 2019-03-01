Palestinian president asks India, Pakistan to defuse tension

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has stressed upon India and Pakistan to defuse the prevailing tension and avoid any escalation. “We call on India and Pakistan to defuse the crisis and not resort to escalation,” he said in a statement issued by the Palestinian embassy here Friday.

Abbas, who is also president of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization, urged India and Pakistan to exert all possible efforts ‘to defuse the crisis and not resort to escalation,’ in order to preserve good neighbourhood and serve the best interests of both the nations and whole world.

He also said Palestine would stand ready to make all-out efforts with both sides to ensure stability and calm between the two countries.