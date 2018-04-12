Palestinian envoy pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Walid Abu Ali paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday.

He is leaving Islamabad on completion of his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated the Ambassador for his achievements during his stay in Islamabad and his contribution towards strengthening Pakistan’s relations with Palestine.

He hoped that the bilateral relations will be further strengthened through greater contacts at the governmental and people to people level.

He expressed concern and condemned recent use of force by Israel against defenseless Palestinians resulting in the martyrdom of several Palestinians and injuring many others.

The prime minister reiterated unwavering support for the just cause of Palestine on the basis of the internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the prime minister, the government and the people of Pakistan for their cooperation during his stay in Islamabad.

He briefed the prime minister on the present situation in Palestine and expressed appreciation for the strong support extended by Pakistan to Palestine by the government and people of Pakistan bilaterally, as well as within the international fora.

The prime minister also conveyed his greetings and well wishes to the President, Government and people of Palestine, wishing the ambassador success in his future assignment.