Palestinian Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Walid A.M. Abu Ali called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the COAS for Pakistan’s support to the Palestinian cause, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS reassured the ambassador that Pakistan viewed the unresolved Palestine issue at par with the Kashmir issue. He said that both issues had unequivocal public, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and it would continue to support the principled stance on both regardless of the so-called reality of occupation.