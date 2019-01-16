Palestine assumes chairmanship of largest bloc of nations at UN





UNITED NATIONS, Jan 16 (APP):Acknowledging “a long road ahead” on the United Nations ambitious agenda, Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres welcomed on Tuesday “the historic leadership of the state of Palestine” as

the new Chairman of the Group of 77 (developing countries).

“Palestine and its citizens have first-hand experience of some of the most challenging

and dramatic global issues we face” Guterres said in his remarks at the annual ceremony for

handover of the rotating Chairmanship of the G77.