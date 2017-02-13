PAL weekly book bazaar attracts visitors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): A two-day weekly book bazaar of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Monday attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar that has facilitated visitors as every type of books avalaible there including novels.

The bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.

He said that Academy was making serious efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.

Academy invited students and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly book bazaar, he added.

A student Abdul Hassan said “prices of the weekly book bazaar suits me a lot as whenever I need any type of novel or book, I found it from there at reasonable price”.