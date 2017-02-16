PAL weekly bazaar to start from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
will organize two-day Weekly book bazaar here at premises of Academy
from Friday.
The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad
and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar. The
bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.
Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar
on discounts rates, said an official of PAL.
He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book
reading culture in the country. He said the Academy invited students
and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly
book bazaar.
